Villagers ask for bridge to ensure safe school access

Students in Nawaisomo, Naitasiri face a daily struggle crossing the Wainimala River to reach school.

The trip by boat depends heavily on river conditions and during floods, trips become dangerous or impossible.

Many children are forced to stay home, missing crucial days of learning.

Article continues after advertisement

Parents state government-provided boats have helped, but they are not always reliable in high waters.

Varenawa Vatulawa, whose children attend Nawaisomo Primary School, says a permanent bridge would allow students to attend school safely year-round.

“A bridge would mean our children don’t have to miss school when the river is high. It’s something we’ve needed for a long time.”

Mereula Vituadamu adds that missed school days are becoming increasingly common and a bridge would protect every child, ensuring education is not interrupted by seasonal floods.

“We’re grateful for the boats, but when the river floods, they can’t run. Our children are stuck at home. A bridge would be safer for everyone.”

Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru visited the village recently and acknowledged the challenges faced by rural communities.

“We are aware of the challenges faced in interior areas like Nawaisomo. Improving infrastructure is a key focus, and concerns raised by communities will be taken into account.”

Families in Nawaisomo continue to call for a hanging bridge to provide safe, uninterrupted access to education, regardless of river conditions or weather.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.