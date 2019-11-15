Home

Victim of alleged assault dies

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
November 26, 2020 7:03 pm

A male nurse who was allegedly assaulted by a group of men in Nausori in August has passed away.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirms the male nurse passed away on Wednesday night.

Naisoro says they are now waiting for the post mortem examination results before further comments will be made.

Claims are being made that the deceased was allegedly assaulted by a group of police officers, however, this is yet to be confirmed.

