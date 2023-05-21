Vendors create awareness at ROC Market

The Gold FM Roc Market is not only a place to buy and sell but also a platform to create awareness about climate and environmental issues.

Bula Screen Designs Manager Atish Narayan says the family business has been incorporating their homemade products with environmental awareness.

Based in Nadovi, Nadi, the business was established after the COVID-19 pandemic and has, in the last three years, produced shopping and casual bags from drill fabrics that are 100 percent cotton.

“They are very traditional, and lately we just moved into climate concepts, so we have some more designs like how we can stop throwing rubbish or throwing plastics, and how we can protect our oceans.”



Blue Screen Designs Manager, Atish Narayan.

Narayan adds that they have been trying to promote the no-use of plastics with their fabric bags and their unique designs that carry a message about taking care of our environment and oceans.