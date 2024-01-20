Vasu leaves SODELPA meeting venue

Minister for iTaukei Affairs and Social Democratic Liberal Party member Ifereimi Vasu has left Working Committee meeting venue.

When asked by the media outside the Party’s Headquarters in Suva regarding the outcome of the meeting, Vasu says he cannot comment on the agenda discussed.

Vasu says Party President Ratu Manoa Rarogaca and General Secretary Viliame Takayawa will be making an announcement on the outcome of th meeting soon.

The SODELPA Working Committee is meeting to deliberate on the issue surrounding the dismissal of party member Aseri Radrodro from the cabinet.