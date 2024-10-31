Vanualailai appointed fellow

[Source: Supplied]

The University of the South Pacific’s, Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Professor Jito Vanualailai says the Pacific region is rich in biodiversity and cultural heritage, yet many of our islands face pressing challenges, from climate change to sustainable development.

His comments come as he was admitted as a Foundation Fellow of the newly established Pacific Academy of Sciences.

He adds that by bringing together scientists and scholars from various disciplines across the region, we can foster innovative solutions tailored to our unique environmental and social contexts.

Vanualailai says he is honoured to be part of a regional agency that will work towards solutions through evidence-based science and knowledge.