Vanuabalavu community remains safe

The people of Vanuabalavu have prepared well for Category 2 Tropical Cyclone Rae.

Lomaloma villager Mesui Kavulela shared that the community has already felt the impact of strong winds, which have knocked down trees.

Despite the conditions, Kavulela confirms the village remains safe from flooding.

He emphasizes that while there has been no major destruction, roads are currently inaccessible due to damage.

“We felt strong wind, and there are a lot of trees that are falling; some of the roads are blocked. I believe we have prepared well for this cyclone, as the evacuation centres were opened yesterday and schools have been closed.”

As part of the cyclone response, schools have been closed, and evacuation centers have been opened to ensure the community’s safety.