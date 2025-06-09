Valelevu Health Centre set for major makeover

Valelevu Health Centre is set for a major upgrade to tackle overcrowding and ageing infrastructure.

The improvements will also address the growing burden of Non-Communicable Diseases in the urban area.

Health Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu states the refurbishment, part of the Pacific Healthy Islands Transformation project will include climate-resilient facilities, upgraded WASH services, and improved care networks to reduce unnecessary referrals.

He adds digital health initiatives, such as electronic medical records and tele-consultations, will also be introduced.

Dr Lalabalavu saidworkforce upskilling and e-learning programs would complement the infrastructure upgrades, ensuring sustainable service delivery.

He adds the improvements are expected to strengthen NCD prevention, streamline patient pathway and set a national benchmark for urban primary healthcare centres.

The Minister said the coming months would mark an exciting phase as the Ministry prepares to officially launch the PHIT project, reaffirming the government’s commitment to quality healthcare through strategic investments in infrastructure, technology and workforce development.

