USP Student Association applauds Ahluwalia’s reappointment

[File Photo]

The University of the South Pacific Student Council has expressed contentment with the reappointment of Professor Pal Ahluwalia as Vice-Chancellor and President following the 96th Council Meeting.

The Student Council was represented at the USP Council meeting by its President, Lepani Naqarase, and Vice President, Ishmael Aitorea.

The USP Student Association says it fully supports the consensus-based decision made by the USP Council.

Article continues after advertisement

It adds that the Students Association has always had a healthy working relationship with Professor Ahluwalia, adding that they deeply value Ahluwalia’s open-door policy.

Part of the acknowledgement by the Student Association is recognizing the VC for attending all Student Council meetings since his appointment as VCP.

Meanwhile, the Student Association is hoping that the Association of the USP Staff will resolve the differences it has with the reappointment of the VC in the hope that disruption to student services does not occur.

It says the Student Council looks forward to continuing to work with Professor Ahluwalia and his senior management team and the staff unions to fully support the university’s role in shaping Pacific futures.