USP staff wants Ahluwalia out

University of the South Pacific staff have gathered outside the Japan Pacific ICT Theatre to voice their concerns to the USP Council this morning.

Surprisingly, they have called for the non-renewal of Vice-Chancellor Professor Pal Ahluwalia’s contract, claiming that he is no longer fit for the role.

They are also calling for the position to be advertised as soon as possible.

USP Staff Association President Elizabeth Fong claims the VC is all talk and no action.

Among other things, the staff want an 11% salary adjustment and for it to be done before Christmas.

Meanwhile, first on their list this morning is to call on the USP Council to include the Staff Papers in this morning’s Council meeting.