USP reaches salary agreement with staff unions

An agreement has been reached between the University of the South Pacific, the Association of the University of the South Pacific Staff, and the University of the South Pacific Staff Union regarding salary negotiations.

This agreement recognizes the pay increases already awarded in 2022, 2023, and 2024, amounting to a total of six percent, and the increment award paid to all eligible employees in 2023.

The agreement reached is for the period 2019–2021, a three percent one-off salary payment for each year for academic and professional staff and a five percent one-off salary payment for each year for administrative and support staff.

For the period 2022 From January to September, one-off salary payments of three percent for academic and professional staff and five percent for administrative and support staff.

From October to December, one-off salary payments of one percent for academic and professional staff and three percent for administrative and support staff.

For the period 2023 a one percent one-off salary payment for academic and professional staff; a three percent one-off salary payment for administrative and support staff.

According to the joint communiqué by university unions and management, this settlement agreement will be recommended to the Finance and Resources Committee and subsequently to the Executive Committee, scheduled for late June 2024, with payment to be made in July 2024.

In the spirit of good faith, mutual respect, and a commitment to ongoing and constructive dialogue, the unions have agreed to withdraw their strike action against the university.

Substantial progress has been initiated to address the remaining issues in the log of claims submitted by both unions and to agree to continue dialogue with a commitment towards mutually beneficial resolutions.

This cooperative approach aims to achieve our shared objectives and ensure the continued success and prosperity of the University of the South Pacific.