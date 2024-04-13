USP graduates encourage students to persevere

Graduates from the University of the South Pacific are individuals who experienced firsthand the impacts of the COVID-19 virus on their education.

Graduate Nancely Parvati, who won four gold medals in the Bachelor of Social Sciences, says during the COVID-19 pandemic she experienced many obstacles, such as trying to adapt to online learning; however, she persevered.

“Challenges that I faced were during the time and also studying online, which were very difficult for me because, as someone who is more into manual, it was a very good journey for me, and I got these medals; it was a surprise.”

Parvati encourages individuals, particularly women, to explore different subjects of interest and continue to pursue whatever they have a passion for, despite obstacles.

Kristel Dena, who obtained three medals during the USP graduation, says her motivation and drive to achieve her goals kept her going.

Dena advises that people can achieve anything despite unforeseen challenges with fixed goals and a proper regime.

“It’s really about motivation,” I can say. You have to have a driver, and you have to work towards your goals and make sure you aim for your target, and even when there are obstacles, you have to push through them.”

USP’s graduation ceremony inspires people to achieve their goals despite challenges and emphasizes the importance of dedication and perseverance in education.