USP Council encouraged to negotiate way forward

Pacific Islands Forum Chair Kausea Natano has encouraged the University of the South Pacific Council to negotiate a way forward, following the recent events in the last couple of days.

Natano says everyone should remain mindful of the welfare of the USP students and staff, and do their utmost to uphold the integrity of this regional institution

His comments come following the deportation of Vice Chancellor Professor Pal Ahluwalia and his wife Sandra Price on Thursday.

Professor Pal Ahluwalia

The Fijian Government says Professor Ahluwalia and Price had at numerous times breached the provisions of Section 13 of the Immigration Act.

The Government in a statement says the actions of the Vice-Chancellor and his wife have clearly violated the terms of their work permits, resulting in their subsequent deportation.

Natanio says the removal of the Vice Chancellor from Fiji has caused consternation among students, staff and Forum members.

He adds the University is a shining example of regionalism and an institution that they cherish for over 50 years, because it nurtures our greatest treasure, our youth and future leaders.

The chair adds that as in the Forum, USP is governed by its Royal Charter, Convention, Statutes and Ordinances and the USP Council must ensure that due process is followed.