US proposes a win-win support model for Fiji

Samantha Power paid a courtesy visit to Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka yesterday [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

The United States of America’s partnership model is for countries in the Pacific to be economically independent.

This was the assurance from United States Agency for International Development Administrator Samantha Power, who was in Suva this week to open the USAID Pacific Islands mission office.

The US says it will support the Peoples’ Coalition Government’s development priorities to enhance democracy, boost economic growth, improve food security, empower women and youth, and enhance access to water, health, and education.

Article continues after advertisement

When asked why Fiji and Pacific Island countries should choose the US over China’s support, Power says USAID’s assistance model provides a win-win situation.

Power adds that the US is coming to give grants and not take natural resources away from the region.

She adds that they want to work with reformers on the ground to see more progress in ensuring that the tremendous natural bounty is protected and preserved.

“We give grants, we don’t give loans because what we really wanna see is the economic independence of communities as well as nations, so we think this is a really different model, one that emphasizes human rights, transparency, inclusion , environmental safeguards and economic independence and we think it is a better model.”

Meanwhile, Power paid a courtesy visit to Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka yesterday.

Rabuka welcomed the renewed commitment by the United States to increase its presence in the region to further advance ongoing cooperation.

The new USAID Pacific Islands Office will employ 31 staff by August 2024; 24 in Fiji and seven from neighboring Pacific Island countries.