US imposes 90-day tariff pause, China faces escalated penalties

The United States has put a 90-days pause on higher tariffs for dozens of countries except China.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt say there will now be a universal tariff of 10 percent on all countries’ goods excluding China.

Bessent says the higher rate for China is because of the lack of respect that China has shown to the world’s markets.

Earlier today, China announced an 84 percent tariff on US imports after Donald Trump imposed a 104 percent tariff on Chinese goods entering the US.

Bessent says China’s tariff is now being raised to 125 percent due to their insistence on escalation.

Meanwhile, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt says more than 75 countries reached out to Trump to negotiate, and they have been overwhelmed by the amount of requests.

The duo say Trump is giving the 90-day pause because Trump wants to be personally involved, they are tailoring each deal individually, and each deal will take time.

