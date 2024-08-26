Urgent need to fast track village by laws: Tui Suva

Suva’s paramount chief Sanaila Mudunavosa has emphasized the urgent need to fast-track the implementation and enactment of village by-laws, enabling village chiefs and turaga ni koro’s to take effective action against rising drug-related activities.

In an interview with FBC News, Mudunavosa expressed frustration over the current lack of legal framework, which hampers the efforts of village leaders to address the drug problem within their communities.

Mudunavosa highlighted the challenges faced by villagers, particularly in areas stretching from Delainavesi to Kalekana, which has become red zones for drug activity.

“Right now, we cannot do anything because there are no village by-laws in place. If we enter a house that is allegedly known for drugs, they have every right to go to the police, and the police will then tell us that it’s trespassing. There are legal avenues that must be followed.”



Suva’s paramount chief Sanaila Mudunavosa

He notes that villagers are often unaware of the illicit activities occurring in their midst, as they are simply living peacefully in their own homes.

The chief acknowledged the efforts of both the government and the villagers in tackling the issue but pointed out a critical gap, particularly concerning children on their way to school, where drug trade often takes place.

Mudunavosa’s call to action highlights the need for stronger legal tools to empower village authorities in their fight against drugs, ensuring that they can take necessary steps to safeguard their communities.