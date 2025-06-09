Unsafe bridge and floods put families at risk

The flooding crisis has worsened for residents of Qauia settlement in Lami, outside Suva, due to the growing impact of climate change.

Mikaele Veretabua, who was born and raised in Qauia, says nearly 10 families living near the river are forced to evacuate during floods.

He adds that the old hanging bridge, built 30 years ago, is unsafe and a new bridge is urgently needed.

Veretabua added that the flooding issue has been raised many times in the media but remains unresolved.

He adds that hundreds of school children and families will continue to be affected without immediate action.

“Hundreds of school children and families call Qauia home and the flooding is only going to get worse if it’s not addressed immediately.”

Veretabua claims political promises made before elections have not been kept.

He is urging the government to act quickly, noting that Qauia residents contribute to the economy.

“Political promises were made before elections, but the safety of residents has still been ignored.”

In response, Minister for Rural and Maritime Development Sakiasi Ditoka says any further work needed will be addressed.

He adds that district advisory councilors and community workers keep the government informed.

“If there’s need for any further work on it, then we’ll give our attention to it and that’s something that I’ll pass on to the incoming minister.”

Ditoka confirms that evacuation centres are already in place and ready to be activated when needed.

