University lecturer resigns amidst alleged sexual harassment claims

A lecturer at the University of the South Pacific has resigned amidst claims that he sexually harassed more than 30 female students over the past three years.

A student, who was also a victim and a spokesperson for the victims, contacted FBC News and showed correspondence with USP management.

Speaking to FBC News on the condition of anonymity, she says they are reaching out to the media because none of the 30-plus victims have received any justice, in the wake of yet another student falling victim to the alleged perpetrator recently.

Article continues after advertisement

The student claims that the victims are either in their first year of study or on the verge of finishing their education and were scared to speak about the issue out of fear of victimization.

The student was informed via a letter that an investigation was carried out by the Human Resource Department and that the lecturer in question was handed a suspension notice with immediate effect.

The letter further states that following the issuance of the letter, the lecturer handed in his resignation, which was immediately accepted.

USP, in the letter, stated that due to the alleged perpetrator’s resignation, the university would not be able to conduct further investigation.

However, USP says his suspension for the alleged harassment has been recorded in the lecturer’s personnel file and the same would be referred to in any case where a reference is sought by the alleged offender.

The university’s HR department also advised the student to lodge an official complaint with Police, as outlined in the institution’s Sexual Harassment Policy.

The student, however, expressed dissatisfaction with what she viewed as premature ending of the investigation, considering the fact that USP has a zero-tolerance policy on sexual harassment.

The student says she will also seek assistance from the university council following which she will lodge an official police complaint.

In response to queries from FBC News, USP says they take allegations of such nature seriously and has zero tolerance for sexual harassment and bullying in their learning, teaching and working environment.

USP says investigations on the claims against the person in question were carried out following the necessary internal procedures and treated with the strictest confidence and due diligence.

It says they can confirm that the case remains open under the person’s employment records.

However, because the person has resigned, they cannot compel him to participate as he is no longer bound by the University’s disciplinary processes.

The University has communicated with the complainants to report the matter to the Police formally and has pledged its support throughout this process.

It says other relevant authorities have also been notified.