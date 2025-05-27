UniFiji kicks off International Health Conference

The University of Fiji officially opened the Umanand Prasad School of Medicine and Health Sciences International Health Conference 2025 today.

This event serves as a platform to unite diverse perspectives from around the world, encouraging knowledge-sharing, collaboration, and innovation in health and medical sciences.

Pro-Chancellor Pundit Bhuwan Dutt described the inaugural conference as a significant milestone for the university, highlighting its dedication to advancing health sciences education, research, and meaningful community engagement.

Article continues after advertisement

“This conference is a reflection of our growing aspiration to become a hub for intellectual exchange and evidence-based dialogue in the Pacific. As we gather to discuss critical themes such as health system resilience, climate change, disaster preparedness, innovation, and public health equity, we also reaffirm our belief in the power of collaboration — across disciplines, institutions, and borders.”

Indian High Commissioner to Fiji Suneet Mehta says this initiative uniting professionals, academics, and students reflects their dedication to strengthening healthcare systems.

He says such investments are aimed at empowering communities and securing a brighter, healthier future for the Pacific region.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.