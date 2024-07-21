Unified effort needed to combat rising sexual crimes against children

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Assistant Minister for Women and Children is calling for a unified effort from parents and community leaders to tackle the alarming rise in sexual crimes against children, among other critical issues affecting women and youth.

Sashi Kiran revealed shocking data from the Director of Public Prosecutions, indicating that more than 60 percent of all sexual crimes in the country are committed against children.

During the handover of the Women Resource Centre to the Nakoroivau Women’s Group in Tailevu, she also highlighted the troubling trend of perpetrators with some offenders as young as 10 years old.

Article continues after advertisement

“We’re also seeing regular reports of our very young children caught with drug use. Sadly, as a community, we’re not talking about these issues of moral decay and neglect of our children among our own communities. I’m hoping that mothers and fathers in this room and in this community will rise to the occasion and not only talk about these issues and discuss it, but take measures to protect your children.”



Assistant Minister for Women and Children, Sashi Kiran [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Kiran is hopeful that the resource centres will be used for education and information dissemination on pressing issues.