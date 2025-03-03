Unfair to remove old vehicles if roadworthy says Kuridrani

[Source: Land Transport Authority of Fiji/Facebook]

The Land Transport Authority is adamant that as long as a vehicle passes roadworthiness, it should be allowed to run on Fiji’s roads.

LTA Board Chair Inosi Kuridrani made this comment when asked about the issue of traffic congestion and old vehicles on the roads.

Kuridrani says it would be unfair to ask people to stop using their vehicles if they remain roadworthy.

The LTA Chair, although agreeing that these vehicles may be contributing to congestion, should not mean they should be removed.

“Yes, that could be a reason for causing traffic congestion, but the problem is that we cannot deny those people that are still holding the old vehicles to get rid of them and get the new vehicles.”

He adds that people have different levels of earnings, and people should be allowed to keep their possessions, especially given the rising cost of living.

Meanwhile, Assistant Minister for Transport Naisa Tuinaceva says the government is prioritizing traffic congestion solutions within its current resources.

Tuinaceva notes that any restrictions on vehicle age would require policy changes from LTA.

“In terms of car age, vehicles, that is something else for LTA to look at. If there is a need to reduce the car age because of a congestion problem, then they will come to it. It’s going to be a policy issue. Perhaps it’s going to touch the regulation on how they want to work on that. But yes, of course, I think LTA will be looking into that, on the car age and how these numbers of vehicles are contributing to congestion on the road.”

LTA enforces stricter checks on public service vehicles, while private vehicles are approved as long as they meet inspection standards.

