UNDP to continue assisting the Women’s Ministry

[Source: Ministry of Women ,Children and Poverty Alleviation - Fiji/ Facebook]

The United Nations Development Programme reaffirms its commitment to the Ministry of Women, Children, and Poverty Alleviation regarding ongoing partnerships.

Minister Lynda Tabuya met with the UNDP’s Deputy Regional Director for Asia Pacific, Christophe Bahuet, recently and held discussions about identifying key areas of improvement and deliberating on potential ways forward in areas of mutual interest.

Tabuya says the Rights, Empowerment, and Cohesion (REACH) initiative, partnered with UNDP, has been critical.

Minister Lynda Tabuya (left), UNDP’s Deputy Regional Director for Asia Pacific, Christophe Bahuet.

She says it has assisted in reaching out to the most isolated communities and rural islands by bringing essential services to their doorsteps.

The Minister says various community talanoa sessions facilitated under the Fiji Police Force Support Project have ensured knowledge enhancement on sexual and gender-based violence, domestic violence, rape, and child abuse.