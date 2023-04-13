Understanding Parkinson’s symptoms could help: Dr. Balram

St. Giles Medical Superintendent Dr. Balram Pandit

The need to create more awareness about Parkinson’s disease is still a concern, and the Health Ministry is calling for a more proactive approach from all relevant agencies.

St. Giles Medical Superintendent Dr. Balram Pandit has emphasized the need for more engagement by families and friends so that they can have a better understanding of the disease.

Dr. Pandit says that people need to understand the early symptoms of the disease to deal with it.

Article continues after advertisement

Early symptoms highlighted by Dr. Pandit can be helpful to families when dealing with patients at home.

“Forms of symptoms like tremors—when you say tremors, you expect tremors not only on hands but on jaws, legs, heads, and necks. There can also be stiffness in the body, slowness of movement in the arms, and a smaller step size. People have difficulty maintaining their posture and balancing themselves.”

People tend to be ignorant of the symptoms, which could lead to more problems and challenges when taking care of a Parkinson’s patient.