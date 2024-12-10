UNAIDS urges immediate action

UNAIDS has urged coordinated efforts to tackle Fiji’s escalating HIV crisis, following a call by the Fiji Medical Association to declare the situation an epidemic.

UNAIDS Country Director for Fiji and the Pacific Renata Ram said that while an official declaration may raise awareness, the primary focus should remain on saving lives and implementing practical solutions.

Ram stressed the need for partnership among governments, healthcare providers and communities to address the growing crisis effectively.

She said improving the quality of data was critical and that accurate data enables targeted interventions and helps identify gaps in healthcare access.

“Whether or not an outbreak is formally declared by the government, what is most crucial at this time is urgent action and the rapid mobilization of resources. And this is to scale up prevention, treatment and testing, also to improve data quality and combat stigma.”

The seriousness of this issue is outlined in the data from the Health Ministry which reported 552 new HIV cases in the first six months of 2024.

The FMA, in a statement released yesterday expressed grave concern over the surge in HIV cases and its impact on children.

FMA President Dr Alipate Vakamocea described the rise, coupled with challenges in testing, treatment and prevention, as a public health threat requiring urgent and decisive action.

The escalating crisis highlights the need for unified efforts from all stakeholders to address Fiji’s growing HIV burden and protect vulnerable populations.