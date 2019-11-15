Home

News

UN honors Fiji’s fallen peacekeepers

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
June 1, 2020 6:38 am

Three Fijian Peacekeepers were posthumously awarded with the Dag Hammarskjold Medal in 2020.

The late Warrant Officer Class Two Kolinio Mocevakaca died whilst serving with the UN Assistance Mission in Iraq.

Corporal Sakiusa Vakalala, died serving in the UN Disengagement Observer Force in Syria and the late Seniloli Tabuatausole died, as a result of a car bomb attack in Libya.

He was a civilian staff with the UN Support Mission in Libya. In 2019, 83 United Nations Peacekeepers died in the service of peace.

The United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres in his address, commemorating the International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers, says that peacekeepers are facing one of their greatest challenges ever, delivery on their peace and security mandate whilst helping countries to address the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fijian peacekeepers have continuously served around the world since 1978. More than 20,000 Fijians have participated in United Nations peacekeeping, and 64 Fijians have paid the ultimate sacrifice.

Their sacrifices will never be forgotten.

