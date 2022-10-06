Two-year-old the latest road fatality

A two-year-old child died following a motor vehicle accident in Savusavu last night.

Police say the accident occurred along the Jerusalemi and Nabaci Village Highway after 6pm.

The victim was believed to have been bumped by a taxi driven by a 36-year-old man while crossing the road with a relative.

The victim was rushed to the Savusavu Hospital where she was unfortunately pronounced dead on arrival.

Police are currently investigating the incident