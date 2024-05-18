Two-year-old dies in motor vehicle accident

A two-year-old boy is the latest road fatality following a motor vehicle accident in Dreketi earlier this week.

The two-year-old was travelling in a vehicle driven by his father when the accident occurred.

It is alleged that the father of the victim while heading towards Nabouwalu after 1pm lost control of the vehicle which veered off the road and hit a post.

Article continues after advertisement

The two-year-old was sitting in the front seat with his mother and had sustained serious injuries.

The victim was taken to the Seaqaqa H Health Centre, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Investigations into this accident continues.

The current road death toll stands at 19 compared to 38 for the same period last year.

The Fiji police force is advising drivers to drive safely and practice all necessary road safety measures to avoid accidents and to avoid speeding which continues to be the leading cause of road fatalities.