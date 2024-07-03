Two teens amongst those charged with sexual offences

Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP). [File]

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions charged 15 people with a total of 32 counts of sexual offences last month.

There were 15 victims of whom 10 victims were under the age of 18 years and in six incidents the victims and the accused were related.

A 15-year-old boy was charged with the rape and attempted rape of a 5-year-old girl while in another incident, a 13-year-old boy was charged with the rape of a 12-year-old boy.

A 40-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 19-year-old niece while in another incident, a 33-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 15-year-old niece.

There was one incident where a 59-year-old man was charged with the rape and sexual assault of his 15-year-old niece.

In another incident, a 42-year-old man was charged with the rape and indecent assault of his 14-year-old niece.

There was one incident where a 79-year-old man was charged with the rape and indecent assault of a 13-year-old girl.

A 20-year-old man was charged with the rape of an 11-year-old girl while in another incident, a 38-year-old man was charged with the rape and indecent assault of a 13-year-old girl from his village.

There was one incident where an 18-year-old man was charged with the defilement of a 14-year-old girl.