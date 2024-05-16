Two men still missing at sea

[Source: Fiji Police/ Facebook]

Search efforts are expected to continue today for two men from Dreketilailai who were reported missing after failing to return from a fishing trip.

On May 2nd, the duo left to fish in Labasa waters and were expected to return yesterday.

A report was lodged at the Labasa Police Station when the two men failed to return as expected.

The Fiji Police Force advises mariners and people living along coastal areas to look out for a 28ft wooden boat BLN17, with navy blue and white on the side and green and white paint on the deck.

Anyone with details of the missing boat can contact the Police Search and Rescue Center at 3318529 or 9905296.