Two found dead in Nadi Town

Two people have been found dead inside a house in Nadi Town.

Police have confirmed the identities of the deceased as a 38-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman, both discovered lying motionless inside the house.

The grim discovery unfolded when the brother of the male victim contacted authorities, alerting them just after midday.

Upon arrival, police found no immediate signs of visible injuries on the bodies.

However, a post-mortem examination will be conducted.

The investigation continues.