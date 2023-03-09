Two-fold increase in domestic violence cases: FWCC

[Source: Fiji Women's Crisis Centre/Facebook]

The Fiji Women’s Crisis Center saw a two-fold increase in domestic violence cases last year.

Coordinator Shamima Ali reveals that they recorded 573 cases of domestic violence in 2021, while last year it increased to 1,114, with the highest number of cases seen at the Suva branch.

Ali says they also received a high number of child rape cases, and again, the majority of the cases were recorded with the Fiji Women’s Crisis Center compared to other branches around the country.

“From January to December 2022, the numbers have almost doubled. We have seen in access of 1700 people, women and girls mostly who have come through our doors and as you can see the numbers are increasing and we also seeing a trend in reporting of rape, particularly rape of younger people a lot more . We have always dealt with children, but we are seeing a lot more.”

Ali adds that they saw 26 new cases of rape and attempted rape, 175 cases of child rape and sexual abuse, and child physical abuse.

The FWCC Coordinator also adds the five branches that provide 6768 domestic violence-related counseling sessions, followed by 214 for child rape cases, 155 for child sexual abuse, and 100 for physical, verbal, and emotional abuse-related counseling.