Two dead in separate road accidents

A head-on-collision in Sigatoka has claimed the life of a 48-year-old man last night.

Police say the motor vehicle accident occurred along the Queens Road near Semo village, where the victim was a passenger in a vehicle driven by a 42-year-old man.

It is alleged a vehicle driven by a 44-year-old woman veered onto their lane, resulting in a head-on collision.

The victim and driver were rushed to the Sigatoka Hospital where the former was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police say the driver has been transferred to the Lautoka Hospital.

Investigation continues and the suspect will be questioned soon.

Meanwhile in another tragic accident, a 71-year-old man died after he was crushed under a tractor.

Police say the victim was reversing the tractor from his driverway along Lum Street in Lautoka when he allegedly lost control, causing it to veer off the road and trapping him underneath.

Investigation continues.