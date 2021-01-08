Two arrested for possession of illicit drugs

A 30-year-old security officer and a 40-year-old businessman were arrested over the weekend after they were found in possession of illicit drugs.

The 30-year-old security officer was arrested at Toorak on Friday afternoon by a team of Police following a tip off.

More than 60 rolls of dried leaves wrapped in aluminium foil and a clear plastic zip bag containing white substance believed to be methamphetamine were found on the accused.

Article continues after advertisement

Police also searched the man’s car parked near his house with the assistance of the K9 unit and where two rolls of dried leaves confirmed to be marijuana were also found.

The 30-year-old has been charged with two counts of unlawful possession of illicit drugs and one count of giving false information.

He will be appearing at the Suva Magistrate Court today.

Meanwhile, the 40-year-old businessman is now custody after he was searched and arrested at a hotel in Martintar, Nadi on Saturday afternoon.

He was allegedly found with two clear plastic of dried leaves believed to be marijuana as well as a clear plastic of white substances believed to be methamphetamine.

The drug has been sent for analysis as investigations continue.

Fiji Police Force Chief Operations Abdul Khan is advising the public that officers are also monitoring the movement of drug peddlers around all divisions and will continue to hunt those involved.