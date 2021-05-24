Home

News

Tsunami alert in effect for Fiji

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
January 15, 2022 7:36 pm

A tsunami alert is now in effect for the Fiji Group.

All residents in low-lying coastal areas in Fiji are to stay away from the shorelines due to strong currents and dangerous waves.

The Department of Mineral Resources sounded this warning following the volcanic eruptions in Tonga today.

The Department says it will continue to monitor the situation as it continues to develop.

Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum shared that Fiji is praying for our Tongan sisters and brothers who are beset by tsunami waves and airborne ash stemming from another volcanic eruption.

Sayed-Khiayum says authorities are also monitoring our air quality and as a matter of precaution, Fijians are being urged to cover all household water tanks and stay indoors in the event of rain due to the risk of sulfuric acid.

