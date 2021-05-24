Tsunami alert in effect for Fiji

A tsunami alert is now in effect for the Fiji Group.

All residents in low-lying coastal areas in Fiji are to stay away from the shorelines due to strong currents and dangerous waves.

The Department of Mineral Resources sounded this warning following the volcanic eruptions in Tonga today.

Good Afternoon For further enquiries regarding earthquakes and tsunamis, please contact the local monitoring agency @landsfiji @FijiSeismology Unit. ☎️3313 555

📧: [email protected]

🌐: https://t.co/Tvxajud0jg Vinaka. Source: @FijiSeismology pic.twitter.com/BsRTrKBL0U — Fiji Meteorological Service (@FJMETservice) January 15, 2022

The Department says it will continue to monitor the situation as it continues to develop.

Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum shared that Fiji is praying for our Tongan sisters and brothers who are beset by tsunami waves and airborne ash stemming from another volcanic eruption.

Breaking: A tsunami warning is in effect for the island of Tonga after a volcanic eruption. A video shows a possible tsunami wave hitting the island. pic.twitter.com/rCarK7ShD8 — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) January 15, 2022

Praying for our Tongan sisters and brothers who are beset by tsunami waves and airborne ash stemming from another volcanic eruption. A tsunami alert is now in effect for the Fiji Group. Please avoid the shoreline due to strong currents and dangerous waves. — Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum (@FijiAG) January 15, 2022

Sayed-Khiayum says authorities are also monitoring our air quality and as a matter of precaution, Fijians are being urged to cover all household water tanks and stay indoors in the event of rain due to the risk of sulfuric acid.

We’re also monitoring our air quality. As a matter of precaution, please cover all household water tanks and stay indoors in the event of rain due to the risk of sulfuric acid. — Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum (@FijiAG) January 15, 2022