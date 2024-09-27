TSLS confirms no drug charges against students

The Tertiary Scholarships and Loans Service has clarified that no students sponsored under its program have been criminally charged for drug possession or involvement in cartels.

In response to a media report about drug dealers targeting Tertiary Education Loan Scheme students, Chief Executive Dr. Hasmukh Lal stated that consultations with the Fiji Police revealed the issue affects both sponsored and private students at major institutions.

While drug dealers reportedly approach students around the time allowances are disbursed, TSLS stresses that all disbursement information is transparently shared via social media.

He adds no student has reported being pressured by peddlers post-disbursement.

TSLS is reminding students that engaging in criminal activities or behavior that discredits the scholarship could lead to the termination of their sponsorship.

Dr. Lal adds that currently sponsors over 15,600 students, with allowances provided through secure payment methods for living and academic expenses.