Trouble for Dr Nakarawa as COC receives complaint

file photo

The Constitutional Offices Commission will discuss a complaint against the Commissioner of the Fiji Corrections Service Dr. Jalesi Nakarawa tomorrow.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has confirmed to FBC News having received a formal complaint against Dr. Nakarawa.

He also admits that the complaint is serious in nature and is in relation to a recent appointment the Commissioner made.

Article continues after advertisement

Rabuka assured that he is handling the matter in accordance with the established processes outlined by the Constitutional Officers Commission.

“Once the COC receives a complaint, the accused or those alleged to have offended are given time to respond. This response is then brought back to the COC for further consideration.”

Meanwhile, the FCS Commissioner yesterday confirmed appointing his wife Vakaloloma Mocevakaca Nakarawa as Nursing Practitioner for FCS to be based in Suva.

She is to overlook the day-to-day running of the medical services in respect of the Southern, Central & Eastern Division.

The FCS said the Commissioner made the appointment under Section 130(7) of the Constitution, which includes the appointments, removal, and discipline of the Fiji Corrections Service.

It says this section allows the Commissioner to make general administrative policy to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of its performance.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.