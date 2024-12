Justin Ho, Louie Logaivau, and Jale Aukerea have all been released on cash bail bond by the Lautoka High Court this afternoon.

The three men are charged in relation to the $2 billion methamphetamine busts in Nadi earlier this year.

Ho will need to pay a cash bond of $15,000, while Aukerea and Logaivau $10,000 each.

The trio have been in remand since February this year.