Trio facing meth possession charges granted bail

[Source: Supplied]

Three people who were arrested and charged after police and the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service intercepted a methamphetamine consignment at the Nadi International Airport earlier this month appeared in the Nadi Magistrates Court yesterday.

The three are Hitendra Goundar, a 39-year-old mechanic from Makoi, Nasinu, Rageshni Lata Prasad a 47-year-old businesswoman of Matavolivoli, Nadi and 43-year-old Rabin Prasad of Nakasi.

They are charged with one count of unlawful importation of illicit drugs.

Rageshni Lata faces additional charges of unlawful possession of illicit drugs and unlawful transportation of illicit drugs, while Goundar and Prasad face an added charge of unlawful transportation of illicit drugs.

The consignment contained 20 stainless steel bolts with a white substance that later tested positive for methamphetamine

They have been bailed in the sum of $200 with standard conditions and two sureties each.

Goundar has been ordered by the Magistrate to report to the Nasinu Police Station on the first day of every month.

The second accused Rageshni Lata is to report to Namaka Police Station while Prasad has been ordered to report to the Nakasi Police Station.

A curfew has been imposed on all three between 7pm and 5am.

They have also been ordered to surrender their passports and a stop departure order has been issued against them.

The matter has been adjourned until the 27th of this month for plea.