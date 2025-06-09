Trio charged in $1 million theft

[Source: File photo]

Two men and a woman will appear in the Lautoka Magistrates Court today.

They are charged with stealing more than $1 million from a wholesale and distribution company.

The alleged theft took place between January 2017 and March 2022.

Police state one of the men worked as an accounts clerk in Lautoka.

The second was an IT officer based in Suva. Both were employed by the company at the time.

It is alleged the accounts clerk stole money and deposited it into a business account.

That account belongs to the third accused, who is the IT officer’s wife.

Police claim the IT officer then moved the money from his wife’s account to his own.

The alleged fraud was discovered in 2022 during an audit of sales records at the Lautoka branch.

All three face six counts of theft.



