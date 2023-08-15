Tribunal to investigate suspended Chief Justice

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The Tribunal members who will be investigating allegations of misbehavior against suspended Chief Justice Kamal Kumar were sworn in at the State House yesterday.

In the presence of President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere, the members of the tribunal swore the Oath of Allegiance, followed by the Oath of Due Execution of Judicial Office.

The tribunal members include Justice David Lewis, Justice Jiten Singh, Justice Filimone Jitoko, and Justice William Desmond Calanchini.

Article continues after advertisement

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere suspended Chief Justice Kamal Kumar with full pay on the advice of Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka in January this year.

This was following a complaint lodged against Kumar.