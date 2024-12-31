Tribunal report to be made public after President’s review

Christopher Pryde and the President, Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu

The three-member tribunal that was appointed to inquire into allegations of misbehavior against the suspended Director of Public Prosecutions, Christopher Pryde, has submitted its report to the President, Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu.

This after Pryde had formally requested the publication of the tribunal report into allegations of his misbehavior.

According to a statement from the office of the President, the report will be made public after the President has properly considered it.

It says that Ratu Naiqama will need time to peruse the report, to undertake consultations, and to seek and receive advice on it.

Given that some officials are on Christmas and New Year’s leave, these processes have been delayed; however, the process is expected to be completed after officials resume work in the New Year.

The tribunal was chaired by Justice Anare Tuilevuka, while the other two members were Justice Chaitanya Lakshman and Justice Samuela Qica.

In the letter to the President, Pryde stated the importance of transparency and the need for the public to have access to this information, especially given his ongoing suspension that has lasted nearly 21 months.

Pryde also referenced Sections 112(3) (c) and 112(5) of the Constitution, which require the President to act according to the Tribunal’s findings.