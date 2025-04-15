TRC seeks deeper collaboration with RFMF

[Photo Credit: RFMF/ Facebook]

The Fiji Truth and Reconciliation Commission has commended the Republic of Fiji Military Forces for its internal reconciliation efforts, which commenced in March 2023.

Commission Chair Marcus Brand expressed this during a meeting with the RFMF, where discussions about future collaboration in the national healing process also take place.

Brand commended the RFMF for its courageous and forward-leaning initiative.

[Photo Credit: RFMF/ Facebook]

He acknowledged the RFMF’s genuine efforts to engage former service members, community leaders, traditional authorities, political stakeholders, and survivors from all sides of Fiji’s past upheavals.

The commission expressed its intention to include military perspectives as essential to the development of an accurate historical record.

It also requested the RFMF’s continued cooperation in the form of access to documents, testimonies, and joint engagement opportunities.

Both institutions agreed that reconciliation is not a finite event but a continuous process requiring national ownership, inclusive participation, and sustainable support mechanisms.

The RFMF highlighted its vision to ensure that past mistakes are not repeated and that its role as a guardian of Fiji’s constitutional order remains anchored in service to all citizens, regardless of ethnicity, background, or political belief.

