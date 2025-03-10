TRC not a court, Chair clarifies role

[Source: Fiji Truth and Reconciliation Commission/Facebook]

There is still some confusion, lack of understanding, and awareness regarding the role and responsibilities of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission among people.

This was emphasized by the TRC Chair, Dr. Marcus Brand, stating that they are dedicating time to explaining and clarifying the Commission’s role to the public.

He highlighted that it is crucial for people to fully understand the Commission’s responsibilities and objectives in order to ensure active participation and support throughout the process.

He adds that they need to clarify that they are not a judicial body and will not conduct their hearings in the form of a judicial trial.

“So in a process like this that took so many years to get off the ground, it is quite obvious that the obstacles and challenges are there. And we believe that by reaching out and building trust with others, we will be able to manage some of these challenges.”

Dr. Brand stressed the importance of building awareness to avoid confusion and ensure that everyone is informed and engaged in the reconciliation efforts.

