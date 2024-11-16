TRC aims for equal growth

[Source: Fiji Government / Facebook]

The descendants of indentured laborers brought to Fiji from India were among the most affected by political upheavals, according to the Chair of the Truth and Reconciliation Steering Committee Sashi Kiran.

During a two-day trauma awareness and recovery workshop held earlier this week, Kiran explained that Fijians of Indian descent had continued to face stereotyping and divisions despite their significant contributions to Fiji’s development.

She emphasized the importance of addressing these longstanding traumas to foster greater understanding and healing.

“Larger in population than other migrants, they grew steadily in economic and political power and were conceived threats to indigenous communities. The fear was well played by politicians and power-holding supporters to create an ethnic divide. Stereotypes and power dynamics continue to be seen in political life even today.”

Kiran noted that confronting these issues was essential for the country to move forward, adding that open dialogue played a critical role in promoting reconciliation and unity.

The workshop also highlighted the committee’s vision for Fiji which focused on creating a country where peace, harmony and growth are shared equally among all Fijians, regardless of ethnicity.

Kiran encouraged participants to adopt a new narrative for the country, one rooted in mutual respect and collective progress and moving beyond historical grievances to achieve lasting unity.