Training boosts women in sugar farming

Proper practices and management are crucial for upskilling and empowering women at the forefront of agricultural and sugarcane production in Fiji.

This was a key focus for 20 women cane farmers in Labasa participating in a two-day training session conducted by the Sugar Research Institute of Fiji at the Labasa FSC Mill.

SRIF Agronomy Scientific Officer Kalivati Valetini said the training facilitates networking to maximize productivity, address challenges, and build sustainable farming practices within the sugar industry.

“To empower the women, not only to increase the yield but to help them gain knowledge and confidence in the sugarcane industry. The first important thing is the planting of sugarcane, identifying the soil health, the soil problem, the acidity of the soil, and the most important part, the best management practices of sugarcane.”

Cane farmer Luisa Diburu acknowledged SRIF’s commitment to training women farmers, agreeing that the new techniques and best practices will boost the industry’s productivity.

