Tragic Sigatoka fire claims a life

[File Photo]

A fire incident in Semo, Sigatoka, yesterday resulted in the unfortunate death of a 73-year-old man.

The incident took place after 11am.

It is alleged the victim re-entered the house in an attempt to extinguish the fire but became trapped inside, leading to his tragic death.

Article continues after advertisement

A collaborative investigation is currently in progress, with both the National Fire Authority and the Police working together to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.