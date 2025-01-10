Tragic Nadi deaths: Eyewitness speaks out

An eyewitness in a case of interest currently being investigated by police in Malolo in Nadi has made claims leading up to the incident.

This morning, a discovery of two bodies was made at a home in Malolo.

The eyewitness, who is the sister of one of the deceased, claimed that her sister’s husband, whose body was also discovered at the scene, had just been released from custody yesterday.

Article continues after advertisement

She alleges that her brother-in-law was in custody for a case of domestic violence.



She stated that earlier yesterday her sister informed her that her husband had been released and will be residing with them but in separate rooms.

She stated that earlier this morning while at work she got a call that her sister has passed away.

“I saw the miss call on my mobile from one of my sister and I call back to see what really happened only to find out that my sister was no more and she was gone forever.”

The woman’s body was found alongside her husband’s.

Police are at the scene investigating the incident.