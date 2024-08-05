Traffic disruptions expected during Indian President's visit

[File Photo]

The public are being advised that there will be traffic disruptions in the Central and Western Divisions from today until Wednesday.

The delays and disruptions will occur as Police will be conducting traffic and escort duties during the State visit of Indian President Droupadi Murmu.

Chief of Operations ACP Livai Driu stresses there will be no full closure of roads during these days.

ACP Driu is pleading with motorists to cooperate by moving aside or making space for the official motorcade when they hear the escorting police vehicles.

He adds operations will work towards ensuring minimal traffic disruptions, requesting patience and cooperation during the three-day period.