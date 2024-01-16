Trade Ministry highlights need for reliable market access

Seventy percent of Fiji’s Gross Domestic Product is attributed to the service economy.

As a result, Permanent Secretary for Trade, Shaheen Ali says Fiji needs to secure reliable access to regional markets via improved bilateral trading arrangements.

He made the comments while speaking at the opening of a two-day workshop on Advanced Pacific Regional Trade in Suva.

Ali says we need to understand and have the right negotiating skills to be able to implement trade agreements.

“You will learn about two types of commitment. Most favored nation, treating all your trading partners alike and national treatment – treating your partners as your domestic industries. With commitments across four modes of supply, cross-border trade, consumption abroad, commercial presence and presence of natural persons.”

Ali also underlines the significance of exploring new trade areas.

The two-day workshop will conclude tomorrow aiming to equip officials with future negotiations in new areas of trade.