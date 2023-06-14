Tractor to boost crop production for farmers

[ Source : Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/Facebook]

Cooperatives are being urged to use the tractor effectively to step up production for a consistent supply of agricultural produce in the market.

This has been emphasized by Minister for Agriculture Vatimi Rayalu while handing over a Solis 75 HP Turbo tractor to Veilomani Farmer’s Cooperative in Nausori yesterday.

He highlights that the machine will be a source of income and will improve the livelihoods of the communities in the years to come.

The Minister informed the cooperative that the Ministry will monitor their performance to ensure it keeps growing.



The Veilomani Cooperative farmers grow root crops and assorted vegetables, which are supplied to the middleman for the export market.

President Achal Ram thanked the Ministry for providing much-needed assistance to the farmers and promised to work hard and boost production.

The tractor is valued at $49,350.00, and the 10-member cooperative contributed one-third of the total cost, which was $16,450.00, and the Ministry paid the other two-thirds.