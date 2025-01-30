Town maintenance review underway

Minister for Local Government Maciu Nalumisa says that municipal councils no longer handle certain repairs and maintenance, and a review is underway to determine new procedures.

The Ministry of Local Government is reviewing the role of municipal councils in town and city maintenance.

This follows concerns from ratepayers and businesses about drainage and maintenance, which are now handled by the Fiji Roads Authority instead of the councils.

Minister for Local Government Maciu Nalumisa says that municipal councils no longer handle certain repairs and maintenance, and a review is underway to determine new procedures.

Article continues after advertisement

“When repairs are needed, when residents do face issues, they don’t report. They go to FRA, or they don’t go to the Water Authority of Fiji when there’s a sewerage issue. They report their complaints to the respective municipalities. It’s something that I’m reviewing right now with my team to revert some of these basic services back to the Council.”

He says that allocated funding is also an issue under the current system, with hopes that more funding will be allocated for council-provided services such as drainage clearance, footpath maintenance, and streetlight repairs.

Minister for Public Works Ro Filipe Tuisawau adds that discussions are ongoing between the FRA and the municipal councils, as there is significant red tape and bureaucratic hurdles that need to be addressed.

Currently, most maintenance, such as drainage, streetlights, footpaths, and beautification in most towns, requires approval from the FRA.